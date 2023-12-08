Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Deal Of The Deal: Get Top Quality Air Fresheners Under Rs 300

Amazon Deal Of The Deal: Get Top Quality Air Fresheners Under Rs 300

Amazon Deal Of The Deal: Eliminate odours effectively with these air fresheners. Shop now only on Amazon.

Amazon Deals on Air Fresheners.

Amazon has launched exclusive offers and discounts on air fresheners from premium brands such as Air Wick, Ambi pur, Godrej aer, Odonil, and many more. You can get up to a flat 50 per cent of on these air fresheners and also additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. These fresheners leave long-lasting fragrance and you can use them in your bedroom, bathroom, living room and other places. They work instantly to neutralize unpleasant odors and freshen up your living spaces. Buy them now only on Amazon.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Air Wick 245 ml – Lemon & Orange Blossom, Room Air Freshener Spray featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This freshener has long-lasting formula eliminates odours and creates a pleasant, uplifting fragrance experience and is perfect for any room or bathroom.

It contains 245 ml of our signature lemon and orange blossom fragrance.

Get up to a flat 7 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Air Wick 245 ml – Lemon & Orange Blossom, Room Air Freshener Spray at a discounted price of Rs 149.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Ambi pur Air Effect Lavender Bouquet Air Freshener Spray displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This freshener has odour clear technology which traps malodorous particles in the air and leave behind a delightful and refreshing scent.

It has 95 per cent water-based, non-flammable formula.

Get up to a flat 5 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Ambi pur Air Effect Lavender Bouquet Air Freshener Spray at a special price of Rs 284.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Godrej aer Matic Refill – Automatic Room Fresheners featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This is India’s first mobile controlled Bluetooth-enabled automatic air freshener dispenser and each refill unit guarantees 2200 air sprays.

It has smart features like app-controlled switch on and off, instant spray button, low battery and refill alerts.

Get up to a flat 7 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Godrej aer Matic Refill – Automatic Room Fresheners at an exclusive price of Rs 278.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy the new Odonil Room Air Freshener Spray, Rose Garden 550ml displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This spray is formulated with a special fragrance that provides long-lasting freshness and a pleasant rose scent to your home or office space.

It is also available in 7 other fragrances like citrus fresh, lavender mist, jasmine fresh, rose garden, ocean breeze, sandal bouquet and floral bliss.

Get up to a flat 50 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Odonil Room Air Freshener Spray, Rose Garden 550ml at a discounted price of Rs 250.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.