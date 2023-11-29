Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Deals: Check Best Offers On Top-Quality Pooja Supplies Under Rs 300

Amazon Deals: Check Best Offers On Top-Quality Pooja Supplies Under Rs 300

Amazon Deals: Get amazing deals on pooja supplies from top brands only on Amazon Sale. Shop now and get up to a flat 16 per cent off on them.

Amazon Deals on Pooja Supplies.

Amazon is offering incredible deals on top-quality pooja supplies from premium brands such as Om Shanthi POOJA MADE PURE, Cycle, and many more. ‘Deal of the Day’ is giving exclusive prices on products like Pure Cow Ghee Diya, Dhoop Cup, Kumkum, and other supplies. You can get up to a flat 15 percent off on these products and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. They are made up of the best and purest material for your pooja and special occasions. Add them to your cart now and do not miss out on the opportunity to buy them at a reasonable price.

Trending Now

Buy the new Om Shanthi POOJA MADE PURE Wax Free Pure Cow Ghee Diya featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. They are ready to use ghee Diya batti that you can conveniently light in your home every day during Pooja and Aarti rituals.

It is made with pure cow ghee, and it is 100 per cent vegetarian, wax free and safe to use with a burning time of each diya is 20 minutes and package contains 100 diyas.

Get up to a flat 13 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Om Shanthi POOJA MADE PURE Wax Free Pure Cow Ghee Diya at a discounted price of Rs 261.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Cycle Pure Agarbatti Three in One Incense Sticks displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This Incense Sticks is formulated with Lily, Flowers, Resin and Wood Powders and 3 classic fragrances for 3 timeless prayers.

It has approx. 162 Sticks in each Pack and b urning time of 40 mins with Floral, Natural, Devotional and Woody fragrance.

Get up to a flat 16 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Cycle Pure Agarbatti Three in One Incense Sticks at a special price of Rs 251.

Buy Now

Buy the new Cycle Pure Naivedya Sambrani Dhoop Cups for Pooja featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. These cups are made with benzoin resins that is Sambrani for a convenient, traditional Sambrani experience in today’s fast times.

It has total of 48 cups with burning time of 20 minutes and they are handy for everyday puja, rituals and festivals.

Get up to a flat 10 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Cycle Pure Naivedya Sambrani Dhoop Cups for Pooja at an exclusive price of Rs 258.

Buy the new Om Shanthi Pooja Made Pure Tambula Pouch Kumkum & Turmeric displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This is p urely organic turmeric and traditional kumkum and s pecially designed and packed from the house of Cycle Brand.

It has 5o number of each KumKum and Turmeric in it and can be used for all holy occasions like Wedding, religious ceremonies.

Get up to a flat 10 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Om Shanthi Pooja Made Pure Tambula Pouch Kumkum & Turmeric at a discounted price of Rs 226.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.