Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Deals: Get Best Quality Kitchen Knife Sets Under Rs 399; Check Offers Here

Amazon Deals: Get Best Quality Kitchen Knife Sets Under Rs 399; Check Offers Here

Amazon Deals: Buy these functional kitchen knife sets with up to a whooping 70 per cent off on them only on Amazon. Shop now!

Amazon Deals on Kitchen Knife Sets.

Amazon has launched incredible offers on kitchen appliances including these Kitchen Knife sets from premium brands under ‘Deal of the Day’. Premium brands such as SR, Solimo, AGARO, Pigeon, and many more are offering their products at a reasonable price. You can get flat 70 percent off on these knife sets and also other additional banking discounts and offers on credit and debit cards. These knives are stainless steel with great sharpness and durability. Add them to your cart now and get exciting deals.

Trending Now

Buy the new SR Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set of 3, Multicolor featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. These knives are ideal for slicing bread and cutting thin slices of juicy, pulpy fruits and vegetables, sausages, salami, cheese and other food items.

They are suitable for daily use in kitchen and features extra sharpness.

Get up to a flat 45 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new SR Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set of 3, Multicolor at a discounted price of Rs 110.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Amazon Brand – Solimo Classic Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife Set displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. These knives has s tainless steel blades for sharp edges and c urved handles for comfortable grip.

It is ideal for slicing, mincing, chopping vegetables, meat and the package contains 1 chef’s knife, 1 utility knife and 1 paring knife.

Get up to a flat 0 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Amazon Brand – Solimo Classic Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife Set at a special price of Rs 299.

Buy Now

Buy the new AGARO Majestic 3 Pcs Kitchen Knives Set, High Carbon Stainless Steel featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. These blades are for durability and long lasting sharpness, while providing a precise, razor sharp cutting edge that will keep you slicing over and over.

They are stain resistant along with PP handles makes the knife durable, non slip and provides more stability.

Get up to a flat 19 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new AGARO Majestic 3 Pcs Kitchen Knives Set, High Carbon Stainless Steel at an exclusive price of Rs 349.

Buy Now

Buy the new Pigeon by Stovekraft Angular Holder Shears Kitchen Knifes 6 Piece Set with Wooden Block displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This package contain 1 boner knife, 1 utility knife, 1 steak knife, 1 paring knife, 1 kitchen scissor and 1 wooden stand.

It is made up of stainless steel with riveted handles which gives a comfortable experience and each of them provides a proper grip and multifunctional scissors and a wooden stand to keep them well protected.

Get up to a flat 44 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Pigeon by Stovekraft Angular Holder Shears Kitchen Knifes 6 Piece Set with Wooden Block at a discounted price of Rs 389.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.