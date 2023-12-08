Home

Amazon Deals: Stay Cozy And Save Big With These Double Bed Blankets Under Rs 499

You can now get a super cosy double bag blanket for under Rs 499. These blankets are perfect during the winter season. With a variety of designs and colours to choose from. Don't miss out on this incredible deal, grab your favourite double-bag blanket on Amazon.

Amazon deals on double bed blankets

Amazon Deal of the Day has some fantastic offers and discounts on double bed blankets. You can save up to 71 per cent on these blankets, and there are additional banking offers too. These blankets are not only budget-friendly but also perfect for keeping you warm and making you comfortable during the winter season, with various designs and colours to choose from. Buy this double bed blanket now on Amazon and get this amazing discount.

Buy Now

Product Details

Buy VAS COLLECTIONS Woolen Blanket featured at Amazon.

These heavyweight woollen blankets are loom-woven and have finished edges on all sides to prevent fraying.

This wool has an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio.

They are thick, heavy-duty, durable and naturally long-lasting.

Buy VAS COLLECTIONS Woolen Blanket for Rs 449.

Product Details

Buy Teckup Soft Blanket Double Bed Mink Blanket featured at Amazon.

This is super soft and top-notch mink fabric with solid colours.

You can use single-layer blankets both in winter and an AC room.

This is a soft and comfortable double bed blanket.

Buy Teckup Soft Blanket Double Bed Mink Blanket for Rs 490.

Product Details

Buy CG HOMES Woolen Blend Warm & Cozy Mink Blanket featured at Amazon.

This is a blanket for the double bed.

The mink blanket is made up of high-quality material.

This is a warm and cosy mink blanket.

Buy CG HOMES Woolen Blend Warm & Cozy Mink Blanket for Rs 489.

Product Details

Buy BSB HOME Premium Super Soft Cloudy Printed Mink Double Bed Blanket featured at Amazon.

These blankets are suggested for use in late autumn or winter.

It’s soft and cosy and feels like lying on pure wool.

The reversible blanket can accompany you through every icy night.

Buy BSB HOME Premium Super Soft Cloudy Printed Mink Double Bed Blanket for Rs 499.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.