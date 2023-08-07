Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023; Buy Rakhi Gifts under 499

Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023; Buy Rakhi Gifts Under Rs 499

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has come with best festive deals for Rakhi. Take advantage of this perfect opportunity to buy ab affordable gift for your sibling

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Celebrate the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan with the best festive combos during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023. This festival is about cherishing the beautiful bond between the siblings and exchanging a perfect gift with them. Our collection of premium Rakhi gifts is designed to convey your heartfelt emotions and appreciation to your loved ones. Check out the list of budget-friendly rakhi gift ideas under Rs 500 to make your sibling feel loved and pampered.

Trending Now

This rakhi package contains 1 premium rakhi for brother, 1 cushion with filler, 1 mini Greeting Card, and 1 Roli Chawal Tika

Enjoy this special occasion with handmade rakhi, prepared with organic cotton

The thoughtful mini-card can be used as a bookmark in future.

Buy this perfect rakhi gift for your brother at just Rs 249

Buy Now

This personalised table top of 8 X 6 inches is the perfect gift that can be gifted as a decorative item to your sister.

You will need to send 1 photo just after placing your order on Amazon with your order id.

If a photo is not sent within 15 mins of the order placing, it will be considered an error

This table top is made with MDF wood.

It is the best rakhi gift for your sister at just Rs 299

Buy Now

This hamper comes with 1 designer peacock rakhi, 1 roli rice pack, Raksha Bandhan greeting card, and 1 mug for your brother

This package is a symbol of love and protection for your sibling

It offers a beautiful peacock rakhi with a ceramic tea and coffee mug.

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to make your brother feel special with eCraftIndia Rakhi Gift Hamper

This whole set is offered at a price of Rs 274

Buy Now

The hamper set offers a mug, cotton cushion cover, and Roli Chawal.

Express your love with the personalized expression of this hamper

It is available in 100s of designs to choose from.

This set is made of great quality, the mug is strong and digitally printed

The hamper is provided to your doorstep at just Rs 229

Buy Now

It is a set of 5 long-lasting lip colour

This product not only offers elegant lip colours but also the goodness of Ayurvedic ingredients

The set includes a decent range of lip colours to suit various skin tones

These lipsticks are free from parabens and silicons

Buy this set of natural lipstick at just Rs 435

Buy Now

