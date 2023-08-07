Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023; Buy Rakhi Gifts under 499

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023; Buy Rakhi Gifts Under Rs 499
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has come with best festive deals for Rakhi. Take advantage of this perfect opportunity to buy ab affordable gift for your sibling
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Celebrate the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan with the best festive combos during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023. This festival is about cherishing the beautiful bond between the siblings and exchanging a perfect gift with them. Our collection of premium Rakhi gifts is designed to convey your heartfelt emotions and appreciation to your loved ones. Check out the list of budget-friendly rakhi gift ideas under Rs 500 to make your sibling feel loved and pampered.
Trending Now
Tied Ribbons Rakhi Gift for Brother
- This rakhi package contains 1 premium rakhi for brother, 1 cushion with filler, 1 mini Greeting Card, and 1 Roli Chawal Tika
- Enjoy this special occasion with handmade rakhi, prepared with organic cotton
- The thoughtful mini-card can be used as a bookmark in future.
- Buy this perfect rakhi gift for your brother at just Rs 249
Mygiftshop Sis Customised Wooden Photo Table Top
- This personalised table top of 8 X 6 inches is the perfect gift that can be gifted as a decorative item to your sister.
- You will need to send 1 photo just after placing your order on Amazon with your order id.
- If a photo is not sent within 15 mins of the order placing, it will be considered an error
- This table top is made with MDF wood.
- It is the best rakhi gift for your sister at just Rs 299
eCraftIndia Rakhi Gift Hamper
- This hamper comes with 1 designer peacock rakhi, 1 roli rice pack, Raksha Bandhan greeting card, and 1 mug for your brother
- This package is a symbol of love and protection for your sibling
- It offers a beautiful peacock rakhi with a ceramic tea and coffee mug.
- Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to make your brother feel special with eCraftIndia Rakhi Gift Hamper
- This whole set is offered at a price of Rs 274
Stitchnest Combo Hamper Set
- The hamper set offers a mug, cotton cushion cover, and Roli Chawal.
- Express your love with the personalized expression of this hamper
- It is available in 100s of designs to choose from.
- This set is made of great quality, the mug is strong and digitally printed
- The hamper is provided to your doorstep at just Rs 229
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit
- It is a set of 5 long-lasting lip colour
- This product not only offers elegant lip colours but also the goodness of Ayurvedic ingredients
- The set includes a decent range of lip colours to suit various skin tones
- These lipsticks are free from parabens and silicons
- Buy this set of natural lipstick at just Rs 435
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you