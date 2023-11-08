Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get Beautiful Rangoli Templates This Diwali Under Rs 500

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy these beautiful rangoli templates at Amazon Sales and get exciting offers, and decorate your house with these templates this Diwali.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival Sale is currently live and offering exciting deals and discounts on various items like rangoli templates. This Diwali, decorate your house with these beautiful templates. Get up to 75 per cent off on these products and additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. These templates will help you to create beautiful and decorative patterns on your gate entrance or hall. Check out these templates on Amazon in various shapes and sizes. Add them to your cart now!

Buy the new Decodesk Jaltarang 11’’ Chakra Design featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It will help you create instant rangoli with affordable water-based soluble colours.

These templates are stain free depending on the quality of colour.

This template is made up of plastic and is available in 2 more size and 4 other designs.

Get up to flat 70 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Decodesk Jaltarang 11’’ Chakra Design at a discounted price of Rs 209.

Buy the new VRB DecTm 1 Pcs Reusable Wooden Base and Rangoli Template displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It is made up of wood and available in packs of 1 pcs with more than 9 Designs.

The size of the Rangoli Mat is 8 Inches Which Comes to Around 21 Cm Which is perfect for Rangoli.

Get up to flat 75 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new VRB DecTm 1 Pcs Reusable Wooden Base and Rangoli Template at a special price of Rs 249.

Buy the new Decodesk Island Rangoli Jaltarang Tatva Design featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It is made up of plastic and polymer which is light-weight and reusable.

You can easily make designs on any kind of surface using these templates and they are also easy to clean.

Get up to flat 79 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Decodesk Island Rangoli Jaltarang Tatva Design at an exclusive price of Rs 209.

Buy the new Rangoli Making Tools Kit, Rangoli Template displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It is made up of Mdf-Wood and the size is 12 inches perfect for a beautiful rangoli.

You can use it as a decoration or adornment for your entryway, doors or temples and it is made in India.

Get up to flat 73 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Rangoli Making Tools Kit, Rangoli Template at a discounted price of Rs 269.

