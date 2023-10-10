Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Offers On Women’s Fashion Up To 50% Off On Clothing, Beauty, Accessories, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- Get deals on women's clothing and beauty accessories from top brands, Hurry up and buy now before the stock runs out.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- Get deals on Women's clothing and Beauty Accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Alert all buyers! Amazon is calling off its annual flagship sale today, October 10, 2023, at midnight. The e-commerce giant has lined up exclusive deals for women’s fashion accessories like, hair styling appliances, premium clothing, and more from top brands that offer exclusive deals on selected brands. Hurry up add these women’s fashion accessories to your cart before the deals run out.

This can be your last resort to find best-selling women’s clothing and beauty accessories. Buyers can also avail 10% instant discount by using SBI debit and credit cards on every order placed on Amazon India. Here’s a list curated by Amazon featuring discounts of up to 80%.

Buy Levi’s Women’s High Rise Ribcage Bootcut Jeans at a special price featuring during Amazon Sale.

at a special price featuring during Amazon Sale. These high-waist jeans by Levi’s can be your everyday wear.

The Jean gives you a straight-fit style.

The Levi’s Women’s Jeans have a high waist and a bootcut design.

Amazon is offering the Levi’s Women’s High Rise Ribcage Bootcut Jeans at 50% off at a deal price of Rs 2,049.

Buy Hidesign Women’s Tote Bag at a special price during the Amazon Festival Sale.

at a special price during the Amazon Festival Sale. The handbag is made out of leather material, a red-coloured tote bag.

The tote bag has 1 compartment and 3 pockets.

The bag also gets 1-year domestic warranty against manufacturing defects

Inside the bag, you have 1 zip pocket, 1 main compartment, 1 zip pocket inside, and 1 slip pocket.

Buy the Hidesign Women’s Tote Bag at a special price of Rs 3,199.

Buy the Soch Women Powder Blue Silk Floral Saree featuring on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

featuring on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The saree features a grey dusky colour and a silk fabric texture.

The saree is decorated with beautiful floral designs over 5.5 meters of fabric with an attached blouse piece.

Get up to ₹5,000 discount on using SBI credit cards.

Buy the Soch Women Powder Blue Silk Floral Saree at a special price of Rs 6,998.

Check Vega 3 in 1 hair straightener featuring on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

The 3 in 1 hair styler combines the features of a hair straightener, hair curler, and hair crimper for creating silky straight hair, defined curls, and textured crimps.

featuring on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The 3 in 1 hair styler combines the features of a hair straightener, hair curler, and hair crimper for creating silky straight hair, defined curls, and textured crimps. The multi-functional hair styling tool is designed to create three different hairstyles – sleek straight hair, natural curls, and textured crimped effect.

The ceramic coating technology helps reduce damage from heat as it provides an even distribution of heat for smooth styling.

Get ready with salon-styled hair for any occasion. The styler can be a perfect gift for yourself for your daily hair styling regime or for your loved ones.

The Vega 3 in 1 hair styler comes with a 2-year warranty.

Get an additional 40 per cent discount on the Vega 3 in 1 hair straightener and buy at just Rs 1,199.

Check Philips Hair Straightener Brush with Care Enhance Technology during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The Philips Hair Straightener Brush with Care Enhance Technology comes with Keratin-infused tourmaline coating ceramic bristles which glide your hair smoothly through for naturally straight and shiny hair.

The Thermo protect technology maintains a constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protection and gives your hair a healthy-looking texture.

You can set the temperature in 2 modes i.e.170 degrees Celcius and 200 degrees Celcius that best suits your hair type.

The enhanced silk Pro Care technology is to minimize heat damage to hair. The paddle-shaped brush helps you design and style more hair in one go.

The LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

Get an additional 30 per cent discount on Philips hair straightener.

Buy the Philips Hair Straightener Brush with Care Enhance Technology at a special price of just Rs 2,796.

