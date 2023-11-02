Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore Amazing Diwali Decorating Items Under Rs 1,000

This sale is offering stunning home decor at a great price. Grab these amazing Diwali decor items and give your home a beautiful festive touch. Don't wait, start shopping now!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon having an awesome sale on Diwali decors all under Rs 1,000! Now is the perfect time to make your home look festive and bright for Diwali. There is a wide range of decorations that will add a touch of Indian tradition to your celebrations. Don’t miss out on these discounted prices to make your Diwali extra special with these beautiful decorations. Get ready to brighten up your home with these diyas, lights and lotus hanging for decoration, all at discounted prices only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Buy the JH Gallery Lotus Hangings for Decoration featured at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Lotus shaped with jhumki style Jh Gallery Hanging, perfect for home decor and Diwali decoration.

It is a traditional item made up of plastic fabric, wood, and artificial pearls.

You can use it for decoration of Ganesh puja, Lakshmi puja, Maheshwari puja, and many other Ceremonies.

Buy the JH Gallery Lotus Hangings for Decoration at the special price of Rs 770.

Buy the Desidiya Warm White Diya/Diwali Light Curtain featuring at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Enhance your Diwali celebrations with these desi diya warm white Diya/Diwali light curtains.

Use it for weddings, parties, or as year-round home decor.

It comes with 8 different flashing modes, this light curtain offers flexibility to match your mood and occasion.

Buy Desidiya Warm White Diya/Diwali Light Curtain at the discount price of Rs 429.

Buy the CraftVatika Urli Bowl Diwali Gift Decoration Items featured at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

These Diya are popularly known and are used as decorative bowls to float flowers and candles, especially at the entrance of your home as a daily ritual.

This diya is patterned after the classic Indian design with integrated handles and an attractive tapered shape.

This can be displayed empty or filled with water to float candles or flowers.

Buy the CraftVatika Urli Bowl Diwali Gift Decoration Items at the special price of Rs 399.

Buy the Bright Storey Mosaic Christmas Tree Colourful Glass Candle Tealight Candle Holder featured at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The bowl candleholders are perfect for Diwali, weddings, and home decor.

This is safe and long-lasting each bowl candle holder features a thick glass wall and weighted base to prevent it from overheating.

This will enhance the natural warm light of candles and give it a vintage but timeless look.

Buy the Bright Storey Mosaic Christmas Tree Colourful Glass Candle Tealight Candle Holder at a discounted price of Rs 274.

