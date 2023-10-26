Home

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get 20 percent Off On Helmet For Men and Women

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get 20 percent Off On Helmet For Men and Women

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to shield yourself and upgrade your riding gear with these fashionable helments for men and women .

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering fantastic discounts on helmets. Interested buyers can now enjoy 20 percent off on a wide range of helmets. Whether you’re a biker or a scooter rider, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a helmet at a great price. Protect yourself on the road while saving money. Don’t miss out on this amazing offer during the Amazon Great Indian Sale and you can find the perfect headgear to match your style and keep you safe on the road. SBI cardholders get a 10 percent instant discount.

Trending Now

Buy the Flip-Up Helmet is featured on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

This helmet features a strong shell made of high-impact ABS material with a textured finish.

This helmet is equipped with a metallic quick-release silent buckle and a moveable chin guard operated by a single-lever flip-up mechanism.

It has a chin guard opening system designed to prevent accidental opening.

Buy the Vega Crux ISI Certified Flip-UP Helmet at a discount price of Rs 1,120

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the Steelbird Flip-Up Helmet feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This helmet is ISI-certified and features graphics.

It has a high-impact-resistant thermoplastic shell for added safety.

This helmet comes with breathable padding, and extra comfort, making it ideal for long drives and it ensures comfort even in hot water.

Buy the Steelbird SBA-77 Wings ISI Certified Flip-Up at the special price of Rs 1,479

Buy Now

Buy the Studds Black Strip Open Face Helmet feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This helmet is designed for sport-type motorcycling.

The helmet has impact-absorbing EPS padding lined.

It has specially treated anti – allergic velveteen and it’s made in India.

Buy the Studds Urban Black With Black Strip Open Face Helmet at a discount price of Rs 913

Buy Now

Buy the Steelbird Full Face Graphic Helmet feature at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

This helmet features ISI-certified graphics

It has a high-impact resistant thermoplastic shell for enhanced safety.

This helmet has comfortable padding with a neck protector, making long drives more enjoyable.

Its Italian-designed hygienic interior with multiple vents ensures better ventilation in hot weather.

Buy this Steelbird SBH-17 Terminator Full Graphic Helmet at the sale price of Rs 1,839

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.