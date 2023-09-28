Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Starts From October 8: Top Deals On Home Decor

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The date of the much-awaited sale has been announced and Amazon Great Indian Festival will commence on October 8. As usual, Amazon Prime subscribers will have early access to the deal on October 7 at midnight. The online e-commerce giant will offer great bargains that will be accessible during this annual sale for all its members, giving you enough time to look through them and prepare your shopping list. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of home decor including bedsheets, lamps, and other items. To take advantage of these amazing deals, go through the products mentioned below and add goods to your cart.

The bedsheet comes with a dimension of (90 x 88)inches and the pillow cover size in (17 x 27) inches.

It is available in blue and white colour with beautiful floral print all over.

It is a perfect size with lightweight fabric and is easy to wash at home.

The bedsheet comes with g lace cotton microfiber that offers strength and exceptional softness.

Get this pretty floral bedsheet at a price of just Rs 199.

Turn the boring corners of your living room into additional storage space with this aesthetic wooden decorative wall shelf.

These shelves will bring life to the corners of your home with decorative pieces displayed on them.

It comes with 5 shelves and a pedestal to hold and showcase your items securely

You can easily assemble these shelves by following the numbered parts and detailed instructions for simple assembly.

It can be used in multiple ways, a great choice that will perfectly go with the vibe of your home or workplace.

These classy wood art products will go with all kinds of vibes from contemporary to traditional, as well as any colour theme.

They offer a unique design of geometric design, a beautiful piece to compliment the theme of your workspace.

These magnificent pieces of art can be placed in your home as well as your workplace.

They come in a range of sizes, designs, and shapes to suit everyone’s taste.

This wood hanging shelf is the best decoration for your home.

It can be hung in various places in the home with plants, skincare, or other decorative items.

This wall hanging will add a rustic vibe to your place with beautifully handcrafted weaving.

It will add flair to any room in the house, this hanging plant shelf comes pre-built to make it easy for you to use.

This Macrame plant holder is made of natural cotton rope and pine shelf.

Wooden Antique Folding Side Table

This Side Table will perfectly complement your personal space

This folding table serves as a convenient surface for placing items like lamps, books, drinks, or decorative objects

It is versatile and can serve multiple purposes such as a place to set down drinks or snacks in a living room, a nightstand, or a premium coffee table.

Beyond its practicality, this brown side table also adds a decorative element to your room.

