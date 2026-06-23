Ambubachi Mela 2026 begins at Kamakhya Temple: Know significance of festival that honours fertility and shakti

Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple: The festival is based on the belief that Goddess Kamakhya undergoes her annual menstruation cycle during this period. As a mark of respect, the temple remains closed for three days.

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Ambubachi Mela 2026 (PC-Twitter)

Every year, thousands of devotees, saints, tantric practitioners and spiritual seekers flock to Assam for one of India’s most unique and deeply symbolic religious gatherings – the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple. Unlike most Hindu festivals that celebrate birth, victory or prosperity, Ambubachi Mela is centred around a natural cycle – fertility, creation and the feminine divine.

Held at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, the festival marks the annual menstruation period of Goddess Kamakhya, who is worshipped as a powerful form of Shakti (divine feminine energy). According to tradition, the temple remains closed for three days during this period, symbolising the goddess’ retreat and rest.

What makes Ambubachi different from many other religious festivals is its message — that menstruation is sacred and represents the power of creation.

The Kamakhya Temple itself holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed to be one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, sacred sites associated with Goddess Sati. After Sati’s body was dismembered, her womb and reproductive energy are believed to have manifested at Kamakhya, making the temple a symbol of fertility and feminine power. The goddess is worshipped in the form of a natural, yoni-shaped stone nourished by an underground spring

During the three-day closure, no daily worship rituals take place. Devotees wait outside while saints and sadhus gather in large numbers, turning the temple surroundings into a vibrant spiritual landscape.

When is Kamakhya Temple closed?

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is closed to devotees for the annual Ambubachi Mahayog from the night of June 22 (9:08 PM) to June 25, 2026. The doors will officially reopen to the public early in the morning on June 26, 2026, after completion of the purification rituals.

Why does the Brahmaputra River turn red during Ambubachi Mela?

One of the most talked-about beliefs associated with the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple is that the waters of the Brahmaputra River appear red during the festival. This phenomenon has become deeply linked with the spiritual significance of the event. According to Hindu belief, the festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, who is worshipped as a symbol of feminine power, fertility, and creation. Since the goddess is believed to undergo this natural cycle during the three-day festival, many devotees believe the reddish colour seen in the river represents this sacred event.

The belief is further connected to the Kamakhya Temple’s sanctum, where the deity is not worshipped in idol form but as a natural rock formation associated with feminine energy. From a scientific and local perspective, however, there is no established evidence that the entire Brahmaputra River literally turns red. Local explanations often point to seasonal factors, including red-coloured sediments, mineral-rich soil, monsoon runoff, and changes in water conditions around the temple region that may create the appearance of reddish water in certain areas.

For devotees, the symbolism matters more than the physical explanation. The event represents renewal, fertility, and respect for the life-giving force of nature.

Why Thousands of Sadhus and Seekers Gather at Kamakhya Temple for Ambubachi Mela 2026

The festival especially attracts tantric practitioners (sadhus, saints) because Kamakhya is considered one of the most important centres of Tantra worship in India. Many feel that this time enhances spiritual energy, making it a great time for meditation, rituals, and inner reflection. When the temple doors open again on the fourth day, thousands line up for darshan. Devotees receive sacred offerings that are said to symbolize the blessings of the goddess after her annual cycle.

The sacred Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, Assam. Temple closes: June 22

Temple reopens: June 26 For millions of devotees, this is more than a pilgrimage – it is one of Sanatana Dharma’s most profound celebrations of Divine Shakti. Jai Maa Kamakhya!❤️ pic.twitter.com/xpNkQumljK — Sumita Shrivastava (@Sumita327) June 22, 2026



For many visitors, Ambubachi is not just a religious occasion but an experience of faith, spirituality, and cultural tradition. It brings people from all over the country together — from ascetics and saints to ordinary devotees — all united in devotion to the divine feminine. More than a festival, Ambubachi Mela remains a rare celebration of nature, womanhood, fertility, and spiritual renewal.