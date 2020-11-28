American singer and actor, Mandy Moore looks stunning. This is what we all know but how did she make her skin look flawless? Did you ever think so? Well, the diva swears by a simple cooking ingredient which is coconut oil. She applies it daily on her skin. Yes, getting smooth and supple skin is that easy. In one of her interviews with ‘Into The Gloss’, Mandy Moore had revealed that she is ‘an organic coconut oil girl.’ She put it on her body after the shower every day to care of her skin. You can also use coconut oil as a moisturiser or skin lotion to get rid of any spot and get radiant skin. Also Read - Beauty Benefits of Coconut oil: Here's How This Super Hair Ingredient Can Make Your Tresses Look Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Benefits of Coconut Oil

Moisturises Your Skin Also Read - Looking For a Natural Health Booster? Opt For Coconut Oil

Being rich in fatty acids, coconut oil is a perfect moisturiser. Fatty acids protect your skin and nourish it too. Applying it to your body can also prevent your skin from any bacterial or inflammatory conditions. If your skin is naturally dry, you should apply coconut oil to prevent dryness. Also Read - Coconut Oil Beauty Recipes: Top 5 DIY Coconut Oil Face Masks for Clear, Healthy Skin

Provides Relief From Eczema

Eczema is a common skin condition that is characterised by cracked, inflamed, itchy, and rough skin. If you are suffering from eczema, you can apply coconut oil to your body to get relief from its symptoms like itchiness and dryness. The oil acts as a barrier and keeps the moisture inside your skin. This is good for those who have sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Acts as a Hair Conditioner

Coconut oil works wonders for those with damaged hair. It penetrates deep into the strands and prevents protein loss from your hair. Conditioning your hair with coconut oil can make look shiny and tame frizz too.