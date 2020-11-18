The year 2020 has made everyone extra conscious about hygiene. From washing their hands 10-15 times a day to using sanitisers to disinfectant to clean the house, the emphasis is on how to keep the interiors of your home clean. Also Read - Beware! If Found Not Wearing Face Mask, You Could Land up Cleaning Mumbai Roads

Basic cleanliness is not enough, one needs a little extra during these times, which is why people are opting for 'professional cleaning' services.

According to Urban Company, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of people seeking professional cleaning services in the past couple of months owing to the festive season. A relatively new concept in India, professional cleaning refers to extensive cleaning of the deep grime and dirt in the house and includes areas not covered during regular cleaning.

Major demand for professional cleaning has come from metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai while tier II cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow are not far behind. Young couples residing in 1BHK and 2BHK flats made the most bookings for professional cleaning in the past year.

Kitchen cleaning was a widely popular category with 50 per cent growth over last month. One in every four consumers booked a kitchen cleaning service in India. There was also a surge in requests for cleaning of appliances, refrigerators and gas stoves as more Indians spent time cooking extravagant dishes from the safety of their homes.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, bookings for exclusive bathroom cleaning have seen a huge spike. It was the second-most booked category under professional cleaning, seeing repeated requests. Non-metro cities such as Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara also saw similar demand.

Talking about this trend, Pratik Mukherjee, Director – Marketing, Urban Company noted: “This has been a different year altogether as people have been prioritizing cleaning and sanitization of homes to prevent health issues. During the lockdown while everyone was cleaning their houses themselves, over the months it became clear that simple cleaning is not enough. What was required was more professional, in-depth cleaning. From removing cobwebs to cleaning kitchen sinks and bathroom exhaust fans, balconies and sofas, we have received multiple requests from users. There was 50 percent growth in the overall cleaning category in October alone and we expect the demand to grow. Due to the rise in demand, we introduced numerous packages to ensure maximum benefit to users.”

