Home

Lifestyle

Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday: 5 Fitness Secrets of Big B That Keeps Him Evergreen at 81

Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday: 5 Fitness Secrets of Big B That Keeps Him Evergreen at 81

Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 today. Here are 5 fitness secrets of the legend that makes him look fab even at this age.

Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: 5 Fitness Secrets of Big B That Keeps Him Evergreen at 81

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023. But age is just a number for this legendary Indian actor. He has been an inspiration to many for his longevity, energy, commitment to fitness even in his recent years. The actor successfully fought back against some severe health scares, including Tuberculosis (TB) and liver cirrhosis, in his life. A few years back he made a startling revelation about his health condition and informed that he is surviving on just 25% of his liver after having lost the rest 75% to the hepatitis virus. Still, his commitment to look fit and disciplined never stayed back.

Trending Now

We wonder what makes the legend so fit, especially at his age and what’s the secret behind this? While specific details of his fitness regimen may not be publicly disclosed as ‘secrets’, he has shared some principles and practices that contribute to his well-being. Take a look at the 5 fitness principles associated with Amitabh Bachchan.

You may like to read

Amitabh Bachchan’s Fitness And Diet Routine on His 81st Birthday

Discipline and Consistency: Amitabh Bachchan is known for his incredible discipline and consistency in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He adheres to a regular fitness routine, which includes exercise and a balanced diet. Daily Workouts: Regular physical activity is an important part of Bachchan’s fitness routine. He reportedly includes a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training and flexibility exercises in his daily workouts. He emphasises the importance of staying active and not letting age be a barrier to exercise. Yoga and Medication: Bachchan has spoken about the benefits of yoga and meditation for both physical and mental well-being. These practices help reduce stress, improve flexibility and enhance overall health. Yoga and meditation are integral parts of his daily routine. Balanced Diet: Amitabh Bachchan follows a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutritious foods. He focuses on consuming whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and plenty of water. A balanced diet is essential for maintaining good health and vitality. n Adequate Rest: Proper rest and sleep are important for recovery and overall health. Bachchan recognises the importance of getting enough rest to allow his body to recover from workouts and stay mentally sharp.

India.com wishes The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood a Very Happy Birthday!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES