Home

Lifestyle

Amritsari Food Festival: Madam Chutney, Delhi Offers Irresistible Punjabi Delicacies Till April 30

Amritsari Food Festival: Madam Chutney, Delhi Offers Irresistible Punjabi Delicacies Till April 30

Madam Chutney in Delhi, a paradise for street food lovers, has recently introduced the Amritsari food festival to celebrate the special occasion of Baisakhi. It's running till April 30!

Amritsari Food Festival Madam Chutney, Delhi Offers Irresistible Punjabi Delicacies Till April 30

Amritsari Food Festival: Madam Chutney’s Amritsari food festival is a paradise for street food lovers! The festival, which started from April 11 till April 30, celebrates the flavors of Punjab and offers a tantalizing array of Amritsari cuisine that will leave you craving for more. One of the highlights of the festival is Nikke chole Bhature tacco with achari gajar da mousse. This dish features spicy and tangy pindi chana with kulcha and imli pyaaz di chutney.

You may like to read

Another must-try dish is the Emmam dasta kuti mirch da Paneer pakoda, which is a fusion of Amritsari and Mexican flavors. It features succulent cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) marinated with spices and then deep-fried to perfection, served with a fiery red pepper dip. It’s a perfect appetizer to kickstart your culinary journey at the festival.

If you’re a fan of kulchas, you can’t miss the paneer taka-tak kulcha with bramely rubab chutney. The kulchas are stuffed with spicy paneer filling and cooked on a griddle till crispy, served with a tangy and sweet chutney made with apple and apricot. It’s a unique and delicious twist on the classic kulcha.

For those who love chickpea curry, the festival offers pindi chana with kulcha and immly pyaaz di chutney. The Pindi chana is a popular Punjabi dish made with spicy and tangy chickpea curry, and it’s served with soft and fluffy kulchas and a tangy onion and tamarind chutney that adds a burst of flavor to the dish.

The Amritsari food festival at Madam Chutney is a culinary delight for all food lovers. So head over to this paradise for street food and indulge in the irresistible flavors of Amritsari cuisine that will leave you craving more. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the rich and diverse flavors of Punjab!

(Disclaimer: The author’s thoughts and opinions are his or her own, and they may not represent official positions or policies. Any claims resulting from the article’s content are exclusively the writer’s responsibility.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.