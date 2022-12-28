Amyra Dastur Sets Midweek Motivation in Hot Sports Wear – Watch Her Workout Video

Amyra Dastur recently set midweek motivation in her stunning sportswear as her workout video is breaking the internet. -Watch

Amyra Dastur Sets Midweek Motivation: Amyra Dastur surely knows how to burn calories with her rigorous and disciplined workout routine. The actor’s throwback beach vacation pictures and hot-toned physique are a proof of her fitness regime. Amyra usually posts photos of her exotic vacations or stylish photoshoots. However, as we are all headed to bid goodbye to 2022, the actor has set some serious Midweek motivation. Amyra can be seen working out on core strengthening with dumbbells. The Jogi actor is seen sweating out during abdominal crunch and double-leg abdominal press exercises.

CHECK OUT AMYRA DASTUR’S VIRAL WORKOUT CLIP:

AMYRA DASTUR DROPS STUNNING WORKOUT VIDEO

Amyra had shared a workout reel as she took to her Instagram stories. The same was reposted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The actor looked smoking hot in her sexy sportswear. Film shoots, photoshoots, brand endorsements and events can take a toll on celebs. In such hectic schedule, a regular workout regime can help in not just attaining a sexy physique. But it also helps in work-life balance. As a healthy mind and body ensures more productivity in creative pursuits like cinema.

Amyra made her debut with Prateik Babbar starrer 2013 romantic movie Issaq. She also starred in Diljit Dosanjh’s period drama Jogi (2022).

