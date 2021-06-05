On World Environment Day, it is important to remind us that we need to step up and take action as our planet needs us more than ever. This year the theme is Ecosystem Restoration. On a special day, actor Shilpa Reddy speaks with Anand Ethirajalu, who currently takes care of all the environmental and agricultural initiatives at Isha – Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, and Isha Agro Movement. Also Read - Video: When Sadhguru Revealed Sachin Tendulkar's Success Mantra | Watch

During his interaction, he talked about Isha-supported Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) – Velliangiri Uzhavan. Speaking about Sadhguru’s vision for Agro Farming, he said that Agriculture is becoming slowly unattractive to farmers to take it up and he was observing that a large number of sections in our country has been under agriculture since Independence or even before Independence and a large number of people are migrating away from agriculture. When he started to look at things, he saw that fundamentally it is becoming less and less profitable, riskier, and difficult. He also said that one change in climate started to ruin the crop, a small change in the market situation can also change farmer’s life, which has led to many Farmer’ distress that leads to farmer’s suicide in the country. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Reaches 7.03 Lakh Farmers In Bengal, Mamata Accuses Centre Of Dilly-Dallying Funds

Watch Full Video Here:

Also Read - Mouni Roy Picks a Pretty Rs 5,200 Floral Anarkali For Her Stay at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center - See Pics

When we see why agriculture is not becoming profitable, Anand emphasis that the input cost in agriculture is gradually increasing over the years. The marketing price or farmers’ price of whatever they are growing is not increasing in the same way. The cost of agriculture is increasing but they are not fetching enough prices for the produce.

He further points out the reason why cultivation cost is increasing. He said that it did not probably increase in the thousands of years but is increasing from last 4-5 decades. He further said that we have been into sustainable agriculture. A farmer fundamentally uses what he needs to produce for his family and for surplus, there was a barter system with the larger community that he traded for other harder products and services he needed for his family. He added, “In the era of currency, he wanted to make profits. The problem was not profits but we started moving away from growing what we need to eat because 70% of the population was growing what we want but today what we want to grow is what we want to sell.”