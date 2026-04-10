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Why Anant Ambani regain weight after losing 108 kg? Expert explains everything

Why Anant Ambani regain weight after losing 108 kg? Expert explains everything

Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 2016, but within a few years, he drastically gained weight again. Find out why, according to an expert.

Anant Ambani’s weight gain reason: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani’s birthday is today, April 10, and he is trending on social media. Photos of the lavish guest list, spectacular decorations, and the presence of world-renowned artists are constantly surfacing. Anant Ambani’s weight loss journey has also been quite remarkable. Many are amazed at how the business scion lost over 108 kilograms in a year.

In 2017, Anant’s mother, Nita Ambani, spoke about his battle with asthma and revealed that, due to the severity of his condition, he had to be put on steroids. This eventually led to significant weight gain again.

What was Anant Ambani’s fitness routine?

Anant’s remarkable transformation in 2016, shedding an astonishing 108 kg in a mere year and a half, caught the public’s attention. The industrialist’s dedication to his weight loss journey was well-known, with reports detailing his rigorous efforts to reach his goals.

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Reports suggest that he devoted five to six hours a day to his fitness routine, which included a 21-kilometer daily walk, yoga, weight training, and high-intensity cardio, along with significant dietary changes. He also followed a personalised diet plan that was low in carbohydrates and sugar, high in protein, and balanced and nutritious, with a strong focus on portion control and mindful eating.

Anant Ambani is suffering from this disease

Anant Ambani has asthma, a condition that impacts the lung’s airways. This chronic ailment leads to inflammation and constriction of these passages, which in turn makes breathing a challenge.

While asthma can’t be cured, its symptoms can be controlled through different treatments and medications. Steroids are one of the options available. In 2017, Nita Ambani revealed that steroid medication contributed to Anant’s weight gain and obesity.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine examined the prevalence of obesity and weight gain among asthma patients. It found that the prevalence of overweight and obesity among asthma patients was 31.1% and 46.0% higher, respectively, compared to others.

Why was Anant Ambani given steroids?

Asthma is often treated with steroids to reduce airway inflammation, helping to prevent or manage symptoms. Pulmonologist Dr. Srivatsa Lokeshwaran explains, “For milder forms of asthma, a short course of steroids may be given for a few days.

Therefore, Anant Ambani was given dosage of steroids. He was on the stage of moderate to severe asthma. When other medications were not effectively controlling the symptoms, Ambani was given steroids, The expert says, “It can even be given during acute episodes when inflammation of the bronchial passages needs to be rapidly reduced.”

Why do steroids cause weight gain?

There are several reasons why steroids can lead to weight gain. They can increase appetite, cause water retention, and alter the distribution of body fat.

“These medications can affect how glucose is stored and released by cells, how fat is metabolized, and how protein is formed,” says Dr. Lokeshwaran. “This can lead to an increase in subcutaneous fat tissue.”

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