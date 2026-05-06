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Ananya Birla turns MF Hussains artwork into fashion statement at the Met Gala 2026 after-party- See pics

Ananya Birla turns MF Hussain’s artwork into fashion statement at the Met Gala 2026 after-party- See pics

Ananya Birla made a striking impression at the Met Gala 2026 after party with a bold fashion choice inspired by one of India’s most celebrated modern artists.

Ananya Birla at Met Gala 2026 after party (PC: Twitter)

Ananya Birla once again grabbed attention at the Met Gala 2026 after party with a fashion choice that blended art and high couture in a striking way. After her dramatic masked debut earlier in the evening, she returned with a completely different look that focused on creativity and personal expression. The outfit stood out for its strong artistic influence and detailed craftsmanship that turned a classic painting into wearable fashion. It quickly became one of the most talked-about after-party appearances of the night.

What inspired Ananya Birla’s after-party look?

For the GQ Met Gala 2026 after party, Ananya Birla wore a custom demi couture creation by designer Harris Reed. The outfit drew inspiration from late artist MF Husain’s iconic painting titled The Woman with the Sitar. This artwork is part of the Birla family’s personal collection which made the look even more meaningful. The painting was transformed into a structured corset that formed the centrepiece of her outfit. The design reflected both artistic heritage and modern fashion storytelling in a seamless way.

How was the outfit designed and styled?

The corset was shaped into a sculptural structure that framed her upper body with strong detailing. It created an armour-like silhouette that extended into long sleeves and an open back design. The outfit flowed into a fitted skirt with a soft trailing finish that added movement. The most eye-catching detail was at the back where lace up detailing revealed a diamond necklace featuring ruby and emerald stones from her personal collection. She completed the look with matching emerald earrings that added a rich contrast to the ensemble.

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What made the beauty look stand out?

Ananya kept her beauty styling minimal to let the outfit remain the focus. She opted for kohled eyes soft sculpted cheeks and nude toned makeup. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun which highlighted the neckline and jewellery details. The overall styling created a balanced look that felt elegant and modern at the same time without overpowering the outfit.

Also read: Ananya Birla’s Met Gala 2026 look goes viral as she wears mask made of ‘bartans’; Netizens say ‘Katori, chamach, karchi’s debut…’

The presence of Indian celebrities at Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala 2026 theme “Costume Art” saw several Indian celebrities turning heads with unique interpretations of heritage and modern design. Karan Johar made his debut in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. Isha Ambani wore a sculptural Gaurav Gupta saree embedded with heirloom diamonds. Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy, Priya Mehta Jatia and others brought bold experimental looks to the carpet.

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