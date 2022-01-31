Actor Ananya Panday is making several heads turn. For the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan with her co-stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. For the event, Ananya has been seen flaunting her sartorial side and oozing oomph. The latest talk is about her white corseted crop top and skort. She has raised the temperature soaring high.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Takes a Sly Dig at Influencer Freddy Birdy After His Sarcastic Comment on Gehraiyaan Went Viral

Taking it to Instagram, Ananya posted a series of pictures in which she looked breathless. The caption read,"she brings the rain, oh yeaaaah #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (sic)." She was seen wearing a white corseted top with a blue blazer.

For the event, Ananya wore a white strapless corset top. The ensemble featured cropped hem length, constructed boning, hook and eye front closure, non-functional elasticated buckle, square neckline, tube-style and non-functional elasticated buckles. To add more sass, she wore a blue oversized blazer and neon green pointed high heels.

Wondering the price of this outfit? We have you covered. The corset is available on the With Jean website and costs Rs 15, 686 (USD 209). For the skort, she got it from Cult Gaia website worth Rs 24,600. This would cost you Rs 40,286 in total.

For makeup, she chose mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara and blushed cheeks. For accessories, she chose gold earrings and rings. For hair, she centre-parted and pulled it off with a sleek ponytail.

What do you think of Ananya’s outfit?