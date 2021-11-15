Alanna Panday never misses a fashion beat and she has proved that she is the epitome of grace. She engaged with her beau Ivor McCray V, she looks dreamy in grey and sheer embellishment laden lehenga. Her lehenga has been designed by Manish Malhotra, the connoisseur of Indian lehenga making. Alanna Panday, a cousin of Ananya Panday, has a collection of amazing clothes that are wardrobe stealing worthy.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Divine in a Traditional Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga, Do You Like?

Taking it to Instagram, Alanna uploaded a series of pictures with her husband Ivor McCray V and has made the internet swoon with their engagement pictures and clothes. Her caption read "So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement Ceremony with our close friends & family before we head back to LA today," and tagged Ivor McCary. She also mentioned the designer Manish Malhotra.



For the engagement, she wore an ivory lehenga. The lehenga has intricate embellishment in silver and gold studded. Her grey lehenga is heavily embellished and she carried it well with her simple and plain grey strapless crop top. Her crop top has a line with tiny intricate embellishment.

She carried herself so well that we cannot take our eyes off. She wore beautiful heavy statement earrings and kept her neck bare. For hair, she left it open with wavy curls. She also paired it with flowers on her hair and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She wore diamond-studded bangles.

For makeup, she chose a minimal look that has worked wonders. She chose a shimmery eyeshadow, highlighter, mascara laden eyelashes and nude lipstick.

Ivor on the other hand looked nothing less than a knight in shining armour. He wore a wore sheer white kurta with minimal floral prints. Along with this, he chose pointed pumps that went well with his kurta.