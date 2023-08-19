Home

Ananya Panday Dials Up Sexy Mermaid Vibes in Printed Bodysuit With Matching Skirt For Rs 29 Lakh- HOT PICS

Ananya Panday left her Instagram followers awestruck as she posed in a stunning printed bodysuit and skirt for Dream Girl 2 promotions.

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to impress us with her impeccable sense of fashion. This Gen Z actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Her stunning promotional looks are doing the rounds on social media. In her latest post, the actress sets our screens ablaze as she adorned a mermaid-style co-Ord set. Her followers are drooling over her latest post and so we are! In case you missed her latest pictures then scroll down now!

Talking about her look, Ananya was seen adorning a mermaid dream bodycon suit with a matching ruched skirt. While all decked up in this stunning attire, she uploaded a series of pictures with the caption ” Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for #DreamGirl2 💕 releasing 25th August 👼🏻”. The diva let her outfit do all the work and teamed her set with a pair of beige stilettoes and long beaded dangler earrings. She sealed the look with open wavy locks and subtle eyeshadow, glossy lips, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows and glowing skin.

Ananya Panday Turns Up as Sexy Mermaid in Printed Co-Ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya’s fans flooded the comment section with lovely comments and heart emoticons. One user wrote ‘You look stunning’, another praised her series of promotional looks ”all her outfits have been slaying”. Her best friend Suhana Khan also wrote ‘Oh She’s a rainbow’.

Outfit Price

Loved Ananya Panday’s mermaid-style outfit? Her pretty set is from the international label ‘Shoma’. If you are wondering how much it costs, you don’t need to worry, we’ve figured it out. Her ‘Mermaid Dream Bodysuit’ is for $355.00 (INR: Rs 29,514.70) and her ‘Island Gyal Ruched Skirt’ is for $428.00 (INR: 35,583.92). The clothing’s initial cost is roughly Rs 29 lakhs.

Your Thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Latest look?

