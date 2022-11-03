Ananya Panday Exudes Sultriness in Leopard Printed Dress – Ananya Panday is on top of her fashion game these days. The actor known for her impressive fashion statements never shies away from experimenting with her looks and outfits. Ananya always slays in her outfits, be it ethnic or western. The actor recently mesmerized in her stunning Halloween avatar as she recreated Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on her birthday. The actor wore a hot pink crop-top and sizzling mini-skirt like Kareena’s character from the film. She was even lauded by Kareena for her sassy fashion experiment. Now, the actor has posted yet again ravishing photo in a sexy cut-out dress on her Instagram handle.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VIRAL LOOK IN LEOOPARD-PRINTED DRESS:

ANANYA PANDAY SLAYS IN LEOPARD-PRINTED OUTFIT

Ananya captioned her post as, “just a leopard tryna change it’s spots 👀🐆.” The actor donned a leopard-printed hot cut-out dress with a plunging neckline in the photo. She completed her look with large golden earrings as she sat on the sofa. Whether it’s a salwar-suit, lehenga set, gowns or sports gear or beachwear, Ananya always aces in all her outfits.

The actor will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

