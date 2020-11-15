Ananya Panday attednded Bunty Sachdeva’s Diwali party bash on November 14. The diva was papped before entering the party in a stunning pink coloured crop top and skirt. The crop top highlighted Ananya’s shoulders and her perfectly sculpted abs too. Also Read - Ananya Panday Shares Quirky Ways to Wear Sneakers

What Was Ananya Panday Wearing?

For the Diwali party, Ananya donned a gorgeous Bandhini lehenga by Anita Dongre . The handcrafted attire featured a pink crop top with beautiful embroidery work and silver sequins. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor paired it with the same coloured long skirt. To enhance this picture-perfect ethnic look with some modern touch, Ananya opted for a pair of statement gold earrings. For the much-needed glam, she went with glossy lipstick, pink blush, kohl eyes, and loads of mascara. Scroll now to check how Ananya Panday wore the Diwali party look. Also Read - Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Starrer To Become First Film To Release in Theatres

