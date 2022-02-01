Actor Ananya Panday is not leaving unturned to look ravishing and phenomenal. For the finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, she wore a bright candy-hued mini dress. She has risen the temperature soaring high in that ensemble and we cannot take our eyes off! The dress is from the shelves of The Dolls House Fashion, a clothing label.Also Read - Gehraiyaan Title Track Out: It is a Perfect Musical Ode to Passion And Love

Taking it to Instagram, Ananya uploaded a series of pictures in which she looked amazing. The caption read," candy crushin for the #BiggBossSeasonFinale #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (sic)." She wore neon pink and orange mini dress.

Check Out The Instagram Post

Ananya chose a neon pink and orange shade dress. In one picture, she paired it up with an oversized orange blazer. The dress had mini hem length, sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette to accentuate her curves and broad straps with gold buttons. The blazer featured notch lapel collars, pulled-back sleeves and raised shoulders.

Wondering about the price of the outfit? We have you covered. The dress is called Gigi Mini Dress in Sunrise and is available on the official website. It costs Rs 31,084 (GBP 310). Check it out here.

For accessories and makeup, she chose to keep it simple and chic. She left her hair open. For makeup, she chose glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, mascara eyelashes and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of Ananya’s outfit?