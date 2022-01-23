Ananya Panday’s social media handle serves as the perfect fashion cue. From date nights to chill nights, her Instagram should be your fashion stop. For the promotions of her new film Gehraiyaan, Ananya chose a sunset floral corset with a pair of curved hem shorts. She looks dreamy in this ensemble and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

Taking it to Instagram, Ananya uploaded a series of pictures. the caption read, “#Gehraiyaan promotions day 2 We’re over the moon with all the love and excitement towards the trailer #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (sic).” Her ensemble is the ‘90s-inspired boudoir chic look. The ensemble featured internal boning with drawstring detail at the front. She was styled by celebrity stylists Lakshmi Lehr and Harshita Daga. Also Read - Deepika Padukone on Performing Intimate Scenes in Gehraiyaan: Not Doing For Eyeballs

The dress had an eyelet opening on the back and the corset featured a printed cotton fabric and matched her chest and waist size. She wore a neon shade and floral print corset. It’s a printed cotton fabric. She paired it with classic sports shorts that featured a small strap and had an adjuster detail on one side along with two back pockets.

Wondering about the price of the dress? We have you covered. The ensemble is from the Indian fashion label Polite Society. The corset’s original cost is Rs 4,800 and the shorts cost is Rs 5,000. Check it out here:

For hair and accessories, she left her tresses open in mid-parted style. She wore contemporary luxe finger rings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. She wore a pair of colour-pop heels from Katmaconie. For makeup, she chose coral lipstick that was similar to her eyeshadow tint, highlighter, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, black eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows.

What do you think of Ananya’s ensemble?