Ananya Panday Hits The Road of Fashion Drama in Royal Blue Velvet Gown With Stylish Side-Cut- HOT PICS

Ananya Panday personifies elegance in a stylish blue side-cut gown For Dream Girl 2 promotions. Check out her latest post!

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In between, the actress is serving us with her drool-worthy promotional looks, from ethnic to gowns to causal jeans-top and whatnot! Well, this time, there is no exception as well, as she shared drop-dead gorgeous pictures in a stunning royal-blue velvet gown. In case you skipped her latest insta post, then scroll down to check!

The diva’s style game was on fire as she rocked a fabulous side-cut gown from the shelves of Alex Perry. Her outfit featured velvet fabric with a one-shoulder design, a sexy side cut and elegant full sleeves. Adding some extra sparkle, Ananya opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, ample mascara, glossy lips, and sleek eyeliner with sharp contour.

She complemented her attire with a stunning neckpiece, elegant earrings, a matching bracelet and a couple of statement earrings. To round off the look, the actress sealed it with a neat clean tied-up hairdo. While sharing the pictures on Gram, Ananya captioned it ”Last one I promise 🤭 (for today) but ok go book ur tickets for #DreamGirl2 now!!!!! Link in bio ❤️”

Ananya Panday Splashes High Dose of Glamour in Stunning Velvet Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Fans were in an awe after student of the year 2 actress shared her pictures on gram. One user commented ‘you look stunning’, another fan wrote ‘I loved all your looks’. While fans not only drooled over her sexy attire but also shared how excited they’re for her film, ‘Can’t wait to see you in Dream Girl 2’.

Your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Latest Pictures? Tell us in the comments

