Home

Lifestyle

Ananya Panday is Fashionably Late to Barbie Trend, Wears Pink Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 9K – Hot Pics

Ananya Panday is Fashionably Late to Barbie Trend, Wears Pink Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 9K – Hot Pics

Ananya Panday looked like a barbie in pink-coloured knitted co-ord set for the promotion of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 in Indore - See latest photos!

Ananya Panday is Fashionably Late to Barbie Trend, Wears Pink Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 9K - Hot Pics

Ananya Panday is currently on a promotional spree with her upcoming film ‘Dream Girl.’ The Gen Z fashion icon has been creating waves with her sophisticated style throughout the promotions, and this time was no different. Ananya Panday struck all the right notes, whether it’s killing in sarees or making us gasp in wonder at her vibrant attires. The star kid wore a chic knit cropped top that came with a round neckline. She paired her long sleeves top with the knitted pencil skirt. Ananya Pandey dropped her pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Indoor Indore Cleanest city Cleanest love #DreamGirl2 25th August (sic).”

Trending Now

ANANYA PANDAY LOOKED PRETTY IN PINK IN THE LATEST PHOTOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday’s fans swamped the comment section with pink hearts. They loved her look in all pink and also hailed her Barbie. One of the users wrote, “She is perfect 😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Very nice and best beautiful Pandey Mam 🌟🌟🌟🌟 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Ananya panday u r too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ i want to marry u ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Pink never looked this pretty 😩 (sic).”

Ananya Panday’s stylist Meagan Concessio impressed fashion critics with her styling. Her stylist accentuated Ananya’s Barbie avatar with dreamy pink stilettoes. For the accessories, she went with pink-coloured studded crystal earrings from Swarovski. Hairstylist Nidhi Chang tied Ananya’s hair in a sleek high ponytail.

ANANYA PANDAY’S BARBIE OUTFIT PRICE

Do you also like Ananya Panday’s Barbie outfit? Her pretty pink co-ord set is from Milk White. If you are wondering how much it costs, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her knitted crop top is now available for €52, which is equivalent to Rs. 4,700.05, and her pencil skirt is available for €57, which is Rs. 5,152.59. The clothing’s initial cost was roughly Rs 20K. So grab a hold of the opportunity before it slips away!

What did you think about Ananya Panday’s look in all-pink?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES