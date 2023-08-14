Home

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in teal blue coloured silk saree for the promotion of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2. See how the actress managed to steal our hearts in her latest photos:

Ananya Pandey is now preparing for the premiere of her upcoming movie ‘Dream Girl 2.’ She is leaving no chance to impress the fashion critics with her sartorial picks. Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter is a true icon when it comes to fashion. Ananya Panday can carry off any style, whether it’s a traditional saree or a contemporary pantsuit, to perfection. After stealing our hearts in Manish Malhotra’s yellow saree, Ananya Panday wowed us in a teal-blue silk saree. She dropped her mesmerizing photos in a teal blue silk saree and captioned them, “Dreaming of 25th August ⏰ #DreamGirl2 (sic).”

Ananya Panday paired the drape with a similar teal ultra-cropped blouse with broad shoulder straps, a large plunging neckline and a fitting silhouette. She complemented the teal drape with contrasting jewellery, such as a delicate gold bracelet, a choker necklace with rubies and gold plating, and matching earrings. Ananya Panday’s final glam options were delicate eye shadow, berry-toned lip colour, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, a dewy base, and highlighter.

Ananya Panday’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. They showered immense love and appreciation for her look in Anita Dogre’s saree. One of the users said, “Sareee & youuu ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Oh this sari! And you 🔥(sic).” The third user said, “Love this on you @ananyapanday 🔥(sic).”

Ananya Panday has replaced ‘Dream Girl’ fame Nushratt Bharuccha for the sequel. Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2′ is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Manjot Singh are among the other notable actors that appear in the film.

What do you think about Ananya Panday’s promo look? Let us know!

