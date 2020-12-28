Ananya Panday has commendable dressing sense and she knows how to impress fashion police with her attires. The B-town actor recently posted a series of pictures of herself in a flowy number that left us thinking about the vibrant spring season. Her bright and colourful attire is just refreshing and eye-grabbing. Also Read - How Ananya Panday's Mom Bhavana Panday Emerges as The Favourite Wife From 'Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives'

In the pictures, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is wearing a blue co-ord set that has a modern twist of chic and bohemian style. The diva's top features a twist on the bust and tie up at the back. It is paired with the same print micro mini skirt and jacket with structured sleeves that are giving it an edgy look. This extremely comfortable cotton outfit can give anyone an easy-breezy feel.

Check out Ananya Panday's overall look for yourself below.

Ananya accessorized her breezy look with a couple of rings and kept her makeup minimal. The 22-year-old kept her straight tresses middle-parted and open.

The outfit that Ananya is wearing is by the homegrown brand, July Issue. If you want it in your wardrobe, you just have to spend a total of Rs 12k.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is working on Shakun Batra’s next, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also working on Puri Jaganadh’s movie “Fighter” with Vijay Deverkonda.