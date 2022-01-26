Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone are serving fashion statements one after the other constantly. They are hitting the bull’s eyes and are acing the fashion trend with ease and sass. Ananya is serving a typical Gen Z look, looks amazing. For the promotions of her new film Gehraiyaan, she chose a bright red mini dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym, a luxury fashion label. We cannot take our eyes off such quirky fashion!Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Rs 90K Mini Blazer Dress is a Total Head-Turner, See Pics

Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a series of pictures in which she looks ethereal. She chose a bright red mini dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym, a luxury fashion label. The dress is a part of their Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.



She wore a long-sleeve mini dress adorned with bell sleeves, sequin embellishments, floral applique work and a mini skirt. She wore a plunging waist-length v neckline that floral studded. This added an oomph factor.

Wondering where to buy this ensemble? We have you covered. This attire is known as the bell sleeve flower detail dress and is available on the official website. This costs Rs 65,040 approximately. Check it out here:

For accessories, she chose gold statement rings and black pointed Christian Louboutin pumps. For hair, she centre-parted and opened her tresses. For makeup, she chose nude pink lip shade, shadow eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

On the work front, she will be seen in Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra and will be released on Amazon Prime on 11 February 2022.