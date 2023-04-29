Home

Ananya Panday Performs Headstand in Hot Viral Clip From Yoga Studio – Watch

Ananya Panday was recently seen doing a headstand in an inspiring video clip from Yoga studio as part of her fitness regime.

Ananya Panday Performs Headstand in Yoga Video: Ananya Panday has always been among the Bollywood celebs who have been very serious about their health and fitness routine. The actor is conscious regarding her exercise regime and diet which reflects in her hourglass figure. Ananya has dedicated herself to workouts and Yoga and is very disciplined when it comes to following her trainer’s guidelines. The glamour industry has been very demanding in terms of style, fashion, physical appearance and communication. In order to be a star an actor always needs to take care of his or her personal fitness. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor recently performed a rigorous Yoga Aasan in a viral video.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VIRAL HEADSTAND REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

ANANYA PANDAY PERFORMS YOGASAN IN VIRAL VIDEO

In the clip posted by celebrity Yoga instructor Anshuka, on her Instagram page Anshuka Yoga, Ananya can be seen doing a headstand. The actor wore hot black tank top and matching sexy shorts in the alluring reel. She looked sensuous as she flaunted her hot toned-legs and washboard abs in the Yoga video. Ananya brings the much-needed oomph factor while performing Yoga headstand. After performing the Aasan she can be seen smiling as she looks at the camera. Her viral clip will surely inspire fans and followers to take fitness much more seriously. At a time when there is growing concern about heart diseases among youngsters, celebs can play a crucial role in inspiring people to adapt a healthy lifestyle. Be it gym training, martial arts, Yoga or meditation, B-town stars have a huge fan base which can follow their footsteps in a positive direction. Anshuka has also trained celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Alia Bhatt in their Yoga regime.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) starring her Gehraiyaan (2022) co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger (2021) fame Adarsh Gourav. She is currently filming for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 (2023).

