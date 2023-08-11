Home

Ananya Panday Proves There is ‘No Room For Gloom’ in Sexy White Turtleneck Dress Worth Rs 82,500- HOT PICS

For Dream Girl 2 promotions, Ananya Panday slipped into a stunning white bodycon dress with subtle glam and minimal accessories. Take a look at her latest pics!

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actress never fails to mesmerize us with her sartorial fashion choices. Whether it’s her casual avatar or glamour look, the diva surely knows how to ace any damn look. Ananya has currently kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming release, Dream Girl 2, alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

In keeping with her impeccable style, the actress opted for a white turtleneck dress. The attire featured a knee-length slim fit, which accentuated her toned body perfectly. For accessories, she just opted for small blue hoops and white belly shoes with a golden buckle on it. She sealed the look with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and ample mascara. For hairdo, she opted for a ponytail-style bun that complemented her outfit well.

Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Vibes in Sexy White Bodycon Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

As soon as Ananya’s stylist, Meagan Concessio uploaded her latest photos on Gram, fans couldn’t keep calm. They showered love and happy comments on her pictures. One user wrote ‘you look stunning’, another commented ‘amazing in white’. Few fans also shared heart and fire emoticons to complement her look.

Loved what Ananya is wearing? You can add this to your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on the website Alex Perry and is named Mannor. The dress cost Rs 82,500 and is best suited to wear at evening parties, formal occasions or day weddings.

Your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below

