Ananya Panday Vacation Diaries: Actor Ananya Panday is currently having the time of her life in Rome and she is constantly updating her Instagram fam with mesmerising pictures. The Liger actor has dropped some pictures in a pink floral dress as she travels around Rome's popular destinations. She shared pictures from her day in Rome on her social media handle. She was riding a tricycle around the foreign location in one and posed in front of the Colosseum in another picture.

Ananya Panday opted for a white and pink strappy floral minidress. It has a V neckline, a smocked pattern near the midriff, a tiered flared skirt, and a mini hem length. Her dress has a pink flower print on a white background. She captioned her pictures, "Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk."

ANANYA PANDAY ROAMS IN ROME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya wore a delicate chain, stacks of colourful bangles, and a beige-coloured little purse to accessorise for the look. She kept her hair open and went for a minimal glowing look with pink lip gloss, and subtle mascara.

On the work front, Ananya Panday last appeared in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya was also shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 before she went to Italy.

What do you think about Ananya Panday’s floral midi dress?