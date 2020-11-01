Actress Ananya Panday reveals she is a sneaker head and shares fun ways to flaunt the style with any outfit. Also Read - Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Starrer To Become First Film To Release in Theatres

“Do not fear experimenting, I have come to learn that sneakers can literally be paired with anything, even a lehenga. Mix and match laces from other sneakers to make it fun and colourful. Lastly, DIY your plain white sneakers with glitter and stickers and pain,” she tells IANSlife. Also Read - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Ananya Panday Wears a Shiny Golden Outfit With Fringe And Mirror Work - Yay or Nay?

“I am a sneakers person always, loads of sneakers. It is a delight to wear.”

She adds: “My mom’s wardrobe is literally my wardrobe. We share almost everything, especially sneakers cause we’re the same size.”

The “Student of the Year 2” star recently collaborated with Skechers for their new campaign ‘Original Keep Moving’. Commenting on the association, she says: “It is a super fun collaboration with Skechers. The motto ‘Originals Keep Moving’ really resonates with me because it is all about being authentic to yourself and hustling through everything life throws at you. And also because I am such a sneaker person!”

On work front, Ananya is working on Shakun Batra’s next, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi . “It’s a very new interesting genre and I’m super excited. Shakun is a dream to work with.” She is also working on Puri Jaganadh’s movie “Fighter” with Vijay Deverkonda. “It is a pan India film and I’m super excited to be part of such a fun, super masala entertainer.”