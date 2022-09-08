Ananya Panday’s fashion game is a perfect combination of style and class. From her silhouette dresses to incredible casual outfits, the diva has surely given us a tons of fashion moments. And yet again, she gives a stylish statement in chic and casual style. The diva is currently vacating in Italy and her Instagram profile is a proof that she is surely having a blast, while also keeping her fashion game on point. A day before, Ananya shared a slew of pictures on gram and is definitely giving inspo for an ideal beach body. If you haven’t seen her whole look yet, then scroll down now.Also Read - Fashion Tips: 5 Gen Z Fashion Trends That Will Rule in 2022

Ananya was seen adorning a quirky green bikini. The bikini top features a classic floral pattern along with hoops at the top that make it extra but dainty. The bikini bottoms features the similar pattern that fits the body like a glove. To make it more stylish, Ananya added an ivory casual jogger over those bikini bottoms that made her look wowww. She accessorized her look with amazing pair of shades and dainty neckpiece, bracelets that matched with her outfit perfectly. To keep it all natural, Ananya went with dewy makeup base, blushed cheeks and mauve lip shade. Also Read - Celebrity Style: This Monsoon Try These Tips And Tricks For Unique Yet Trendy Hairstyle

As soon as, Ananya posted pictures on gram fans couldn’t keep calm for s second. They filled comment section with hearts and fire emojis. While, not just only fans but also Ananya’s BFF Suhana khan dropped several heart-eyed and drooling emoticons. Maheep Kapoor commented on her photos with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons, while Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday added multiple red heart emoticons. Also Read - Tips And Tricks to Pull Off Your Makeup With All Kind of Gold Jewellery Look

A LOOK AT ANANYA PANDAY’S DAZZLING BEACH ATTIRE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

OUTIFIT PRICE:

Wanna know how much Ananya Panday’s sexy green bikini attire cost? Well its available on the website Flawed by Shaleen. The whole bikini set costs Rs 5,798. You can purchase all kinds of exotic bikini’s for your vacation from this site. So don’t put it off any longer and start shopping now.

On professional front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger,’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay’s Bollywood debut was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will next be seen in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s Look? Tell us in the comment below.