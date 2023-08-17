Home

For Dream Girl 2 promotions, Ananya Panday swooned the internet with her hotness in all-red.

Ananya Panday Spices Her Inner Glam in Hot Red Bodycon Gown With a Hefty Price Tag of Rs 98K- HOT PICS

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, with Ayushmaan Khurrana. The actress has been consistently serving us some tremendous fashion goals throughout the promotions. Whether it’s ethnic, western or casual, we are swooning over her top-notch outfits every time. Well, her recent promotional look also made her fans jaws drop completely.

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya shared her pictures with the caption ”Feeling the Pooja inspiration #DreamGirl2 25th August ”. The actress was all decked up in a hot-red bodycon gown. The attire featured ankle-skimming length with double strap styling and a concealed centre-back zip. She sealed the look with smokey subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks and glossy lips. She let her outfit do all the work and just opted for stunning danglers. To round off the look, she kept her locks open and wavy which complemented her attire perfectly. In case you missed her recent photoshoot then scroll down below!

Ananya Panday Makes Another Fashion Statement in Stunning Red Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Outfit Price

Loved Ananya Panday’s latest promotional look? If yes, then we have mentioned the price tag below. The dress was from the website Herve leger with the name ‘OTTOMAN STRAPPY GOWN W/ HARDWARE’. It cost around $1,190 (INR: 98,891.98) and is perfect for your date night, coctail party or late night dinner with friends.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is set to release in cinemas on August 25. Apart from Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Latest Promotional Look From Dream Girl 2? Tell us in comments

