Ananya Panday Stuns in Dust Pink Saree Nearly Worth Rs 4 Lakh, Fans Say ‘ Just Looking Like a Wow’

Ananya Panday on Insta posted pictures of draping a dust-pink hand embroidered saree. This is how her fans flooded her comment box!

Anaya Panday Slays In Pink Dust Saree Designed By Arpita Mehta- Fans Reacted 'Just Looking Like A Wow'

Bollywood star Ananya Panday set Instagram on fire as the actress draped a dusted pink-coloured saree designed by Arpita Mehta. Ananya looked glamorous in the saree showing off her curves and making her fans go ‘wow’. Ananya Panday’s Instagram comment section was flooded with hearts and love. Inspired by the latest meme trend, one user commented, “Looking so elegant so beautiful just looking like a Wow.” Even her mother Bhavna Panday commented “stunning” in Ananya’s post. Singer Jonita Gandhi also wrote “Dreamy Girl” in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday dropped a stunning hand-embroidered sequin saree set that costs Rs 385,000.00 Lakhs. From the shelves of Arpita Mehta Panday slayed in her Diwali vibes. The looks of her scream elegance, defining beauty at its best. The pre-draped saree designed by Arpita Mehta is a hand-embroidered georgette saree embellished with sequins and mirrors paired with a bandeau blouse. The actress wore paired gold earrings and a bangle completing her outfit.

Ananya shares her steaming hot pictures on Instagram creating a jaw-dropping moment for her fans. Her caption read “Love and light and all that”. Her dazzling saree look is not the first time she made the headlines. Previously the Dream Girl 2 co-star wore an all-red bodycon outfit which she nailed it. Ananya never disappoints her fans when it comes to fashion or her killing looks. The actress on multiple occasions was the lime-light at Manish Malhotra’s pre-Diwali celebration. Going from modern western attire to traditional ethnic wear, Ananya paves her way as a fashion diva.

Ananya Pandey adores the Dusted Pink Saree Nearly Worth Rs 4 Lakh

Ananya followed opened her locks for the shot and it turned out to be breathtaking.

The actress matched her lip colour with a glossy crimson lipstick and a dainty set of jewels.

The diva matched her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and did a bit of contouring to complete her glam look.

Ananya flaunted her curves draping from Arpita Mehta’s saree collection.

The sleeveless blouse that Ananya wore elevated her outfit during the Diwali season.

What do you think about Ananya Pandey’s newest outfit for Diwali look? Do you think she is India’s next fashion diva?

