The shaadi season is upon us and it's nothing short of daunting to find the perfect outfit! Bollywood's most promising young leading ladies, however, are giving us major fashion inspiration – Pick from bold cuts, bright colours, embellished and fuss-free traditional looks inspired by these gorgeous girls!
Alaya F
The talented young actress was the showstopper for Payal Singhal's show and turned on the magic in a shimmery lehenga and delicate hair accessories.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor turned golden girl in this stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga, perfect for those cocktail evenings.
Ananya Pandey
Go bold like Ananya Pandey in this ox blood lehenga from Rimple & Harneet, complete with a bikini cut blouse and edgy jacket.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was seen attending an award ceremony in this colorful outfit from Mayyur Girotra Couture. The look was traditional yet young, giving off the same energetic vibe as the actress.
Tara Sutaria
The gorgeous Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in just about everything. Her breezy, fun and fuss free lehenga by Punit Balana make for free movement and is the ideal choice for those sangeets and mehendis.
This wedding season, take fool-proof fashion ideas from these celebs.