Ananya Panday is making her grand appearance in fashion headlines again. Known for sartorial and quintessential fashion choices, Ananya knows how to how to ace any ensemble. Currently, Ananya is working on her first pan-India project Liger and has always kept her fan posted with the latest updates. Her monochrome snaps have put the internet on fire. This time, not only did she flaunt her sartorial side, but she also compared her ensemble with fruit in net.

Taking it to Instagram, Ananya posted a series of pictures in which she looked hot. She wore a white swimsuit and left the internet gushing. Along with it, she also wore a full-length net overlay. The caption read," I'm fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing."

Check Out The Instagram Post

She impressed the internet with her great trolling skill too. Her fans couldn’t help but looked with awe over such a witty caption. Joining the bandwagon of laughters is Bhavana Pandey, her mother and Tamannaah Bhatia. They commented with a series of laughing emoticon. Her fans adore her and dropped several heart emoticons.

What do you think of Ananya’s attire?