Ananya Panday Wears Hot And Scintillating White Corset Dress Worth Rs 7k at Karan Johar's House Party – PICS

Actor Ananya Panday loves fashion and pictures on social media is a proof. The actor has an easy demeanour and charming candour. She is effortless when it comes to fashion, Ananya’s style file is just impressive. Recently, the 23-year-old attended Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s bash in Mumbai wearing a white corset style dress from the shelves of international label Runaway.Also Read - This Makeup Artist Recreated Alia Bhatt's Wedding Look and You Will be Surprised to See the End Results

Ananya’s dress featured a mini length, a corset-like design, a sweetheart neckline, mesh detailing with boning, adjustable spaghetti straps, invisible centre back zipper. The garment had stretch and lining in the bust. Also Read - Nimrat Kaur's Incredible Weight Loss Transformation After Dasvi: Actress Breaks Silence on Being Trolled For Weight Gain

The actor posted two selfies flaunting her petite, svelte figure in a bodycon dress. The party hosted for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria was well attended by big wigs of Bollywood. Also Read - Aww! Alia Bhatt’s Personalised Veil Has a Special Memory Inscribed on it, Details Inside

Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures:

The actor accessorized her look with a chain patterned neckpiece and looked chic as always. She opted for minimal makeup with dewy base, blushed cheeks, mascara, eyeliner, and a dash of lipstick.

What’s the price of Ananya’s dress?

If you loved Ananya’s dress and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The Onyx Mini White Dress is from the shelves of Runaway and is worth Rs 6,990.

On the work front, Ananya has Liger in her kitty. She will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The actor also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

What are your thoughts on her white mini dress?