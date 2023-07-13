Home

Ananya Panday's recent pic with Aditya Roy Kapoor in summer maxi dress went viral. Well, we are in love with the actress's stunning dress and here is the list of few similar outfits for you to amp your summer wardrobe.

B-Town’s rumoured couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor broke the Internet with their recent cosy pictures from Lisbon, Portugal. The fans spotted the duo in twin outfits, cuddling and watching the sunset together. In no time, the fan pages and paparazzi accounts viral the clicks of the star couple on social media. Ananya and Aditya chose to twin in the casual-chic ensemble.

Ananya has a secret love for chic and comfy dresses whenever she is on vacation. In her collection, we see mini dresses with off-shoulder details and silhouettes with tie-dye print. Well, this time too for her summer holiday, the actress opted for something breezy and casual. In the pictures, Ananya was seen all dressed in a strappy dark blue maxi dress. The floor-length dress featured noodle straps, a plunging neckline and back, a fitted silhouette, a clinched waistline, and a flowy hem. She styled her ensemble with a dainty neckpiece, matching bracelet, strappy white sandals, and blue mini tote bag. Ananya went with no make-up look and opted for a messy low bun. Her summer vacation look was all breezy, chic and hassle-free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Panday (@ananya.queen_)

Trends may come and go but the season of maxi dress never goes out of style. From nap dresses to sundresses and sleeveless frocks, maxi dresses give the illusion of a well-put-together outfit. To help you in your search for the perfect maxi dress, we have handpicked a few of our favourite styles from the sites life Myntra, Lifestyle, Nykaa Fashion and more. These outfits will help elevate your style and can be a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Strappy Tiered Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

If you’re looking to wear something breezy for a brunch, this breezy maxi is certain to do the trick.

Black Floral Dress

A floral maxi dress is an amazing option to elevate your summer vacay look or for that matter, any casual outing. This statement-making dress will help you to make a stylish splash, regardless of the occasion.

Polka Dots Printed Square-Neck Maxi Dress

Pull off a bold yet chic look with this polka dots printed maxi dress. Polka dot trend never goes out of style especially in summers.

Solid Tiered Maxi Dress

Paint the picture of elegance with this halter-neck style maxi dress. The dress adds an enough flare, while its free fit makes you feel cozy the whole day.

Printed One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Flaunt those curves in style with this maxi dress featuring a one-shoulder necktie and an elasticated waistline

