Ananya Panday is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The star not only keeps inspiring fans with her tremendous fashion sense but also amazing and hardcore workout routine that she follows. Ananya’s brilliant physique is credited to her unmatched dedication towards workout. Her Instagram profile is filled with videos and glimpses from her fitness diaries and they keep motivating fans to hit the gym asap. Like most of us, who prefers to enjoy being lazy on weekends and just sleep or eat, Ananya is definitely not one of us. Her recent workout video is a proof that the star’s fitness mantra is dedication and consistency.

Ananya’s fitness trainer Anushka Parwani shared a short video from her weekend routine with us on her gram. In the video, Ananya can be seen performing sit-ups. Later, the routine changes to just squats. Ananya can be seen doing squats and turning off lights on both sides. The diva opts for simple black shorts with, criss-cross sports bra and a tight bun for the hairdo. Anushka Parwani captioned her Instagram post “Weekend games ⚡️💜, Challenging those reflexes one squat at a time,” Take a look at the video.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S WORKOUT VIDEO:

Fans lauded and applauded Ananya’s workout regimen. ‘So inspiring’, one fan wrote. While fans not only praised her, but were also motivated to try this fun workout session. “Woah, so fun will try this”, another user wrote.

Ananya Panday reposted the reel on her Instagram story and wrote “I Regretti all the Spaghetti”

BENEFITS OF SIT-UPS AND SQUATS

Ananya Panday performed squats and sit-ups in the video, the former helps in improving posture and stability while burning calories. Sit-ups helps in the development of muscle mass and boosting core strength. While, squats helps in boosting exercise performance, decreases injury risk and transforms body in a great shape. It also focuses on muscle strength and core build up of the body