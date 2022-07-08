One of the fashionable actress of bollywood, Ananya Pandey has always made her fans astonished with her impeccable style sense. Whether its casual attires or traditional looks, we loved what she always stores in her wardrobe and makes everyone go gaga. Recently, Ananya shared photos on her Instagram account, and she dressed to impress in a body-con white dress.Also Read - Rajesh Khattar Breaks Silence on Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey's Dating Rumours: 'I'm Proud...'

Ananya Pandey was seen wearing a perfect body-hugging front hook white dress. The ensemble featured flattened over-sized cotton fabric along with front and back structured boning that accentuated her magnificent physique. The dress has overly dramatic, playful sleeves that are appealing and added to the glam factor. For glam picks, Ananya went with subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, heavy mascara on lashes, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and neutral lip shade. For accessories, the diva kept it minimal yet stylish, she donned tripple hoops, statement rings and white pointed-toe shoes that matched with her outfit beautifully. For hairdo, Ananya was seen in basic ponytail that gave her attire a proper chic vibe. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Pandey Hails as a Modern Day Princess in Exquisite 3D Pastel Blue Gown- See Mesmerizing Pics

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Ananya posted pictures on gram. Fans not only drooled over outfit but also loved her all white look. “Woah, looking stunning in white”, one fan wrote, She captioned her pictures on Instagram “cinnamon girl 🤎” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Date, Timings, Nominations, Actors' Performances And Everything You Need to Know

A look at Ananya Pandey’s ravishing bodycon white dress:

Price of the Outfit:

Loved what Ananya Pandey is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The dress is available on self-cntrd website and is priced at Rs Rs. 11,200.00. So grab it and style this day-to-night dress at events, brunches and parties.

Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut in film ‘Student of the Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan,’ which was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now make her Telegu film debut with ‘Liger,’ in which she will star alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda.

