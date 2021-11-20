Bollywood: When it comes to fashion and elegance, Ananya Pandey has to be your go-to. Recently snapped for fashion connoisseur Manish Malhotra, Ananya Pandey posed in gorgeous sequinned lehenga and took the internet on a storm. The recent photoshoot took place at Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The pictures have left the internet mesmerised and we cannot take our eyes off! For the photo shoot, she wore a sequined rose-gold lehenga, halter blouse and necklace with ribbon.Also Read - Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: Oath-taking Ceremony of New Ministers to be Held Tomorrow

Taking it to Instagram, the ace designer Manish Malhotra uploaded a series of pictures in which Ananya looked scintillating. Even Manish Malhotra agrees that she looked gorgeous and flawless in the lehenga. Ananya, known for playing with colours and fashion, took a different route to wear this ensemble. She chose rose gold and pink sequin flare skirt with a halter blouse and ditched dupatta altogether. Also Read - Rajasthan Cuts VAT On Fuel, Petrol To Get Cheaper By Rs 4, Diesel By Rs 5; New Rates Effective Midnight

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Her ensemble was from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. For the photo shoot, she chose a sequinned and shimmery lehenga. Her lehenga is in silver, gold and pink sequinned. The colour combination went well with the flared lehenga. She paired it up with a pink sequinned halter blouse.

Her accessories require a special mention here. For the ensemble, she chose a long ribbon that was attached to the bottom of the skirt. Almost touching the ground. Her necklace was layered in choker style with a thick bracelet on her wrist. For hair, she kept her hair at one end and opted for minimal makeup.

For the photoshoot, Manish Malhotra chose the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In the entire photoshoot, Ananya looked picturesque.

What do you think of Ananya’s ensemble?