In today's day and age, Sustainable Living is the need of the hour. Thinking why? Well, with the rate at which consumption of resources and the creation of goods and services is constantly increasing, there has developed a need for sustainability. Celebrity couple and fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been a flag bearer of sustainability and a healthy lifestyle.

The couple has been leading a sustainable lifestyle that has time and again raised questions on their fashion choices. Repeating clothes or footwear being one. Ankita took to her Instagram to talk about minimalism, sustainability, mindfulness, and responsible living. She spoke about her Milind's choice of living a minimalist life.

“Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm…How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can, ” she wrote. Also Read - Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman Miss Their Good Old Times When They Could go For Diving

Ankita further wrote that the world is demanding, competitive and people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. “We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself.”

She cleared the misconception about minimalism, she wrote, “Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work.”

“But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am. Usage = Demand, Demand = Production, Production requires energy, water and creates crazy amount of wastage. Oh yes, I wasn’t just talking about the waste we create that is visible to us in the garbage dumps that surround every city. So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question – “how does this add value to my life” If you have the answer, by all means buy that product. “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone’s greed”-MKG,” she further added.

Ankita shared that she is grateful that she can differentiate between needs and wants.

What are your thoughts about sustainable living?