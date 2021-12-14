Ankita-Vicky Wedding: Television star Ankita Lokhande is about to embark on the most exciting chapter of her life with her beau, Vicky Jain. Their pre-wedding activities began a few days ago, and we couldn’t stop looking at their lovely photos. On her D-Day, Pavitra Rishita looked stunning in a sequined golden lehenga and flaunted her ‘kaleeras.’ The day of December 14, 2021, is special not only for Ankita and Vicky but also for their followers, who are eager to witness their blissful union.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain Just Married, See First Pics Of Bride From Wedding

For a long time, red has been the standard colour for bridal lehengas in India. The colour red is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of an Indian bride. But that is no longer the case. Ankita too opted for a gold ensemble instead of the traditional bridal colours of red and pink. She appeared even more stunning than before, with a netted long trail that added a majestic touch to her whole look. Vicky Jain looked great in a white sherwani with golden blossoms and a pink turban, suiting his wife.

The bride looked lovely in a golden lehenga with matching jewellery, while the groom wore a white-gold sherwani. The duo who made their dramatic entrances one after the other looked like they were straight out of a dream. We think this bride not only nailed her golden lehenga style but also set a trend for brides-to-be to pull off a golden heavily embellished lehenga on their big day!