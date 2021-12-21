Ankita Lokhande and her fashion game have always been A1 since day 1. On 19 December, Ankita celebrated her birthday with her husband Vicky Jain, close friends, and family members. The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor took to Instagram to share the birthday pictures. In those pictures, she chose to wear an elegant organza silk saree. The entire internet is swooning and we cannot take our eyes off!Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Hot Abs in a Micro Mini, Gives Tough Competition to Sister Janhvi Kapoor With Her Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Ankita shared a series of pictures in her jaw-dropping organza saree. The caption read,” A saree is the perfect way of proudly flaunting who I am without having to say it .” The newlywed Ankita did not leave any stone unturned to look phenomenal and bewitching. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Wows Fans in a Blue Saree in Post-Wedding Look, Shares Cute Video as Mrs Jain - Watch

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankit picked this saree from the JJ Valaya, a couture label. Her ensemble is in pastel blue, mustard, and gold shades that featured floral and zigzag patterns. The floral print is in the shade of pink, white and green hues. Along with it, the ensemble had a zigzag black and white pattern. The six-yard of fine grace had detailed gold embroidered border work done. The ensemble is the perfect pick for any occasion from office parties to family dinners.

Wondering about the price of the saree? We have you covered. The saree is available on JJ Valaya’s website. The saree is worth Rs 79,500. Check it out:

Ankita was not done flaunting her sartorial side. She paired the saree with a silk green strappy blouse that had a deep square neckline. For accessories, she chose JJ Valaya’s classic gold belt, stilettos, gold bangles, shiny ring, emerald gold earrings, and a single thin thread of mangalsutra.

On the personal front, Ankita and Vicky Jain got married in December with great grandeur and had invited the celebs from the entertainment industry.