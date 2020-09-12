Actor Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with the daily soap, Pavitra Rishta, and garnered a huge fan base. She was one of the highest-paid actors during the shooting of the show. Along with her acting skills, she also has a chic fashion instinct. Ankita’s sartorial choices over the years have evolved and have taken a glam route. From strutting a hot bodycon dress to giving us major saree goals, scrolling through Ankita’s Instagram handle will take you through her versatile fashion looks. Also Read - SSR's Brother-in-Law Supports Ankita Lokhande Against Shibani Dandekar's '2 Secs Fame' Jibe

Recently, Ankita shared a picture of herself in a baby pink coloured saree. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai, per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste handle kar leti hai 😊” (sic) Also Read - Shibani Dandekar's Wikipedia Page is Back to Original After it Gets Vandalised For Criticising Ankita Lokhande



The actor donned a basic cotton baby pink saree with a golden border. She kept the look minimal and accessorized the look with a pair of golden jhumkis and a bindi to complete the ethnic look. Ankita sure knows how to drape a saree to perfection and at the same time look gorgeous in it. In yet another look, she wore a saree and draped in a traditional Maharashtrian look. Check these out:

Not just sarees, she can pull off every outfit she wears. Giving an ethnic outfit a western twist, Ankita wore a smoldering hot red polka dress that saw appreciation from fans and colleagues.

Ankita aced the fashion in a black and brown coloured spider web pattern short dress. Look at this:

In her movie Baaghi 3, Ankita wore a fun and chic yellow polka dot co-ord set. She looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Be it a fierce bodycon dress, casual denim on denim look, or a traditional saree, Ankita knows how to get it right. She has been experimenting with her looks and is unabashed about it. Which one is your favourite look? Also, does anyone still think she needs her ‘2 seconds of fame’?