Anshula Kapoor stuns in a sindoori red Banarasi brocade saree by Amit Aggarwal for reception; here’s how much it costs

Anshula Kapoor embraced tradition with a modern twist for her cocktail reception, wearing a rich red Banarasi brocade saree customised by Amit Aggarwal. Inspired by heritage yet crafted with a contemporary silhouette, the look has quickly become one of the standout bridal fashion moments of the season.

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Anshula Kapoor in Banarsi structured gown (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor’s cocktail reception look was more than just another celebrity fashion moment. It reflected her personal style and the beginning of a new chapter in her life with her husband Rohan Thakkar. The couple recently tied the knot, marking the start of their journey as husband and wife. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Anshula revealed that she always knew she wanted to wear red for her first evening as a married woman. For her, the rich sindoori shade symbolised love, tradition and new beginnings.

Her outfit, designed by Amit Aggarwal, beautifully blended the timeless elegance of a Banarasi brocade saree with a structured couture silhouette. The result was a look that felt modern without losing its traditional soul. While the designer has previously created similar sculptural Banarasi pieces for several celebrities, Anshula’s version carried an emotional story that made it truly memorable. And yes, fashion lovers are already wondering how much this stunning outfit costs.

Anshula Kapoor’s sindoori red Banarasi look for reception

For the cocktail reception, Anshula chose a deep sindoori red outfit that stayed true to Indian bridal traditions while embracing contemporary fashion. According to her Instagram post, the look began with a classic Banarasi brocade saree, which Amit Aggarwal deconstructed into a sculptural corseted style silhouette. Sharing her first look after marriage, she wrote on Instagram, “It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, @amitaggarwalofficial deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it.

And I think that’s exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that’s ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

The draped pallu remained one of the standout features, with knife-cut pleats joined together to create a free-flowing saree pallu. The detailing added a lot of grace and a sculptural finish while preserving the timeless beauty of the Banarasi weave. She completed the ensemble with emerald and kundan jewellery, soft glam makeup, and neatly tied-back hair.

How much does Anshula Kapoor’s Amit Aggarwal outfit cost?

Although the exact price of Anshula Kapoor’s reception outfit is not officially available, her cocktail look closely resembles Amit Aggarwal’s Moulded Vintage Banarasi Gown, which is listed on the designer’s website for approximately Rs 2.95 lakh.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor or Anshula Kapoor: Who wore Banarasi couture look better?

Amit Aggarwal’s Banarasi couture has been a celebrity favourite, with both Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor embracing his signature sculptural style. Anshula Kapoor’s version, however, stood out for its emotional significance. Worn for her first evening as a married woman, the sindoori red ensemble beautifully blended tradition with modern couture. While Kareena looked regal and Alia brought effortless elegance, Anshula’s outfit felt the most personal, making all three look equally memorable and winning in their own way.